Tito’s Mexican Restaurant is opening a new location in Nolensville today, Monday, January 6 at 3 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Suite 315.

Tito’s is hosting a soft opening from 4pm – 9pm on January 6, the restaurant shared on Facebook.

Tito’s is a family-owned restaurant that first opened Pueblo Real in Franklin over 14 years ago. Known for some of the best Mexican food in the area and the best margarita to pair with favorites on the menu of fajitas, rancheros, quesadillas, and more.

Nolensville will be the fourth location for the restaurant. You can visit Tito’s in Spring Hill at 4884 Port Royal, Franklin at 4001 Hughes Crossing in Berry Farms, and the original location Pueblo Real at 1340 West Main Street, Franklin.

Find the latest information about the Nolensville location on Facebook.