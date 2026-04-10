Tito’s Mexican Restaurant Celebrates National Burrito Day

Tito’s Mexican Restaurant is marking National Burrito Celebration with a two-week dinner deal available across its Middle Tennessee locations. More Eat & Drink News

The Promotion

From April 1st through April 15th, Tito’s Mexican Restaurant is offering all dinner burritos for $9.99, representing savings of $4 to $6 depending on the menu item. The restaurant is also featuring Cráneo Beer at $4 for a 23-ounce pour during the promotion period.

What’s on the Plate

The dinner burritos at Tito’s are served as a full plated meal, accompanied by Mexican rice and topped with green salsa, melted cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. The promotion applies to the full dinner burrito menu, giving guests a range of filling options at the promotional price.

Where to Find a Location

Tito’s Mexican Restaurant operates six locations across the greater Nashville area, making the deal accessible to a wide range of diners.

Bellevue at 8080 Highway 100, Suite C, (615) 760-5082

Berry Farms in Franklin at 4001 Hughes Crossing, Suite 111, (615) 595-2500

Nashville West End at 303 31st Ave N, Suite 101, (615) 234-9905

Nolensville at 3 Burkitt Commons Ave., Suite 315, (615) 819-0178

Spring Hill at 4886 Port Royal, Suite 100, (931) 486-9994.

Pueblo Real, the downtown Franklin location, is at 1340 West Main Street and can be reached at (615) 794-3232.

Hours and Ordering

All locations are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at every location. Guests can order for pickup or delivery through the restaurant’s website at TitosMexicanRestaurant.com.

About Tito’s Mexican Restaurant

Tito’s Mexican Restaurant is a locally operated Mexican dining group with six locations throughout the Nashville metro area, including Franklin, Nolensville, Spring Hill, Bellevue, and West End. The restaurants offer dine-in, pickup, and delivery options along with a daily happy hour Monday through Friday.