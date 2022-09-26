Titans Win Their First Game of the Season Against the Raiders

Final Score:

Titans- 24

Raiders- 22

The Titans (1-2) survive a comeback attempt from the Raiders (0-3) at Nissan Stadium.

The offense scored 24 points in the first half and failed to score the rest of the game. Kevin Byard secured a critical interception and the Titans’ defense held Las Vegas from ever taking the lead.

Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry played their best game of the season so far. Tannehill finished the day with 264 passing yards, a rushing and passing touchdown. Henry bounced back from the lackluster game against the Bills posting an 85 rushing yard stat line and a touchdown. Tight end Geoff Swaim caught Tannehill’s touchdown pass.

The next challenger for the Titans will be the division rival Colts (1-1-1) on October 2 at 12pm. They will travel to Indianapolis as they look to even their record on the season.