Titans Waive Receiver Treylon Burks

NASHVILLE – The Titans have officially waived receiver Treylon Burks.

A first-round pick of the team in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks was waived with an injury designation back in July, and he ultimately reverted to the team’s Injured Reserve list.

The Titans have now released him from Injured Reserve.

Burks suffered a fractured collarbone during a practice at Nissan Stadium during training camp.

Injuries plagued Burks since he first landed in Tennessee, limiting him to just 27 games over the past three seasons. Over that time, Burks caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown. Burks had his best season in 2022, when he caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a score. Burks spent this past offseason recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season.

Also on Tuesday, the Titans waived defensive back Alex Johnson from the team’s practice squad.

The Titans return to action on Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

