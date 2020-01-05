Titans Upset Patriots in AFC Wild-Card Game

Earlier in the week, left tackle Taylor Lewan said the Tennessee Titans would have to pack their running game and their defense to take on the road with them if they wanted to defeat the New England Patriots.

Saturday night, the Titans unpacked those elements in Gillette Stadium resulting in a stunning 20-13 AFC Wild-Card upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

Derrick Henry ran 34 times for 182 yards and a touchdown, and the Tennessee defense, after a shaky start had an impressive second-quarter goal-line stand and then proceeded to shut out Tom Brady and the Patriots in the second half.

The victory advances the Titans (10-7) into the AFC Divisional Round next Saturday against the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Henry said the Titans were ready for a street fight type game and imposed their style of football on the Patriots.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew it was going to be muddy. We just had the mindset not to give up and to keep playing in all three phases,” said Henry, who had 106 of his yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the first half.

