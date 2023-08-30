Titans Trim Roster Ahead of NFL’s Deadline

NASHVILLE — The Titans on Tuesday trimmed their roster before the NFL’s deadline.

Among the moves: WR Racey McMath, LB Chance Campbell, WR Mason Kinsey, DE Sam Okuayinonu and LB Ben Niemann have been released.

More roster shuffling is expected to take place, however, as players from other teams could be claimed in the coming days. Any player acquired via a trade needs to pass a physical for the trade to become official.

All NFL teams are allowed to sign 16 players to their practice squad, beginning on Wednesday.

The following players have been informed they’ve been waived/released:

-LB Chance Campbell

-DB Shyheim Carter

-DT Michael Dwumfour

-DB Eric Garror

-WR Tre’Shaun Harrison

-DB Steven Jones

-DB Tyreque Jones

-WR Mason Kinsey

-T John Leglue

-DB Armani Marsh

-DE T.K. McLendon

-WR Racey McMath

-TE Thomas Odukoya

-T John Ojukwu

-DE Sam Okuayinonu

-RB Jacques Patrick

-WR Reggie Roberson

-T Andrew Rupcich

-LB Thomas Rush

-DT Trevon Coley

-DT Jaleeel Johnson

-LB Ben Niemann

-DT Kyle Peko

-TE Kevin Rader

-G Jordan Roos

Waived, Injured:

-NT Tyler Shelvin

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

-DB Caleb Farley

Moves from Injured Reserve to Commissioner Exempt List:

RB Hassan Haskins

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

