Titans Trade LB Ernest Jones IV to Seahawks

NASHVILLE – The Titans have traded linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Seahawks in exchange for linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Baker, a third-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft, has tallied 618 tackles, 23.5 sacks, five interceptions and one fumble recovery in seven NFL seasons.

Baker (6-2, 232) played from 2018-2023 with the Dolphins before signing with the Seahawks this offseason.

Baker, who played in college at Ohio State, has played in five games for Seattle in 2024. He’s recorded 37 tackles and a sack, along with a forced fumble.

During his first six seasons, Baker missed only five games because of injuries (four of them last season) and he reached 100 tackles in three of those seasons, including a career-high 126 in 2019.

In 2021, Baker was the Dolphins’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Back in August, the Titans traded a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Jones and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

