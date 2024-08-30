Titans Trade for Rams LB Ernest Jones IV

NASHVILLE – The Titans have officially traded for Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

The Titans traded a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Jones and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jones arrived in Nashville late Tuesday night and passed his physical this morning.

A third-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones has played in 47 games over the past three seasons, with 15 starts. He played in 15 games in 2023, starting six of those contests.

The 24-year-old Jones has tallied 320 tackles with 5.5 sacks and three interceptions in his career. He recorded a career-high 145 tackles, including 14 for a loss, in 2023 while also racking up 4.5 sacks.

Jones was a team captain with the Rams, and the team’s defensive signal-collar last season. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Rams.

He was part of the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team in his rookie season in 2021 after playing in college at South Carolina.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

