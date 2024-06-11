Titans to Host Seahawks for Joint Practices During Training Camp

June 11, 2024 – On Tuesday, the team announced it will host the Seattle Seahawks for joint training camp practice sessions at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15.

The sessions will be held leading up to a preseason game at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17 (6 p.m. CDT).

Specific practice times will be released at a later date, as will the full 2024 Tennessee Titans Training Camp schedule and opportunities for fan attendance.

This year’s visit by the Seahawks will mark the 12th time the Titans will host a team for dual training camp workouts at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park since the headquarters opened in 1999.

The Titans previously hosted practices in Nashville against the Colts (2001), Dolphins (2002 and 2023), Falcons (2004), Rams (2008), Cardinals (2010), Panthers (2017), Buccaneers (2018), Patriots (2019), and against the Buccaneers and Cardinals in 2022.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

