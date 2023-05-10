Titans to Face Ravens in London on Sunday, October 15

NASHVILLE – The Titans now know their opponent – and date – for their game in London this fall.

The Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the US to wrap the 2023 NFL London Games.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT.

The NFL announced news of the matchup on Wednesday morning.

The Titans last played in London during the 2018 season, a game that was played at Wembley Stadium. The Titans were the road team in 2018, and this year they’ll be the “home” team.

“It’s an honor to be one of the teams representing the NFL abroad in 2023 and play a role in continuing the incredible growth our sport has seen in the UK,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said when the league first announced the Titans would be making another trip overseas. “The atmosphere in London leading up to and at our game in 2018 was absolutely electric. Since then, we’ve remained in touch with our UK-based Titans fans and they’ve grown into one of our most enthusiastic fan bases. We can’t wait to see them again this upcoming season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and know many of our fans here in Tennessee will be excited to make the trip as well.”

“We are excited to represent the NFL in London this season,” added Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel. “I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again.”

The entire 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night.

Register for Titans-Ravens 2023 NFL London Tickets

CLICK HERE to access tickets on the first day of the General Admission Public sale for 2023 NFL London Games. Registering your interest will guarantee you access to the sale only, it does not guarantee you tickets, which are subject to availability. Further instructions will be provided before tickets go on sale. – Learn More

Official Fan Travel Packages

The Tennessee Titans will partner with On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, to be the team’s official travel partner for this season’s International Game in London versus the Baltimore Ravens. Fans can join the team across the pond for an incredible all-inclusive weekend paired with unique football and cultural experiences. Official Fan Travel Packages offer an immersive trip into one of the most exciting cities in the world with premium, verified seating options, round-trip airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, VIP pregame hospitality, guided tours, fan rallies, full-service transportation to and from the stadium and more. – View Travel Packages

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

