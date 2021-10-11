Titans Take Down Jaguars 37-19

JACKSONVILLE — The Tennessee Titans accomplished what needed to be done in their 37-19 road win in Jacksonville on Sunday. Running back Derrick Henry continues to literally carry them through their deficiencies on a Hall-of-Fame pace.

Outside of tightening their grip on the AFC South, the best news for Tennessee is that their league-leading rushing attack still has room for improvement.

Through five games of the 2021 season, Henry has 640 yards and seven touchdowns. The Titans featured back racked up 130 yards and three scores in Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars alone. It was the fifth (!) time that the Heisman trophy-winner from Alabama has accumulated 100+ rushing yards and 3+ touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2016.

The performance tied Henry with Adrian Peterson and Joe Morris for the third-most such games by a player in his first six seasons in the Super Bowl era, per NFL 345.

