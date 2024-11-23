Titans’ Struggles Continue Under New Leadership

The Tennessee Titans’ 2024 campaign has been marked by significant challenges under first-year head coach Brian Callahan, as the team has stumbled to a 2-8 record through their first ten games. The disappointing start represents a concerning trajectory for a franchise attempting to rebuild its identity.

Offensive Struggles Paint Clear Picture

The Titans’ offensive woes have been particularly glaring, ranking 28th in the NFL with just 17.0 points per game. The passing attack, generating only 1,784 yards through ten games, sits at 29th in the league, highlighting the team’s difficulty in establishing a consistent aerial presence.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis has shown flashes of potential amid growing pains, throwing for 1,169 yards with 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in seven starts. The offense has particularly struggled on third downs, converting just 33.6% of attempts (28th in NFL), while ball security has been a persistent issue with 18 turnovers.

Running back Tony Pollard has been a relative bright spot, accumulating 681 rushing yards and three touchdowns, though his 4.3 yards per carry suggests room for improvement. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley leads the receiving corps with 541 yards and three touchdowns, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has emerged as a reliable red-zone target with five touchdown receptions.

Defense Shows Promise Despite Record

Despite the team’s overall struggles, the defense has shown encouraging signs. The Titans boast the league’s top-ranked pass defense in yards allowed (1,646) and stand third in third-down defense, holding opponents to a 32.5% conversion rate.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray has anchored the defense with 69 tackles and three sacks, while safety Amani Hooker has been a playmaker in the secondary with three interceptions. Harold Landry leads the pass rush with five sacks and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons continues to be a disruptive force with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Looking Ahead

With seven games remaining in the 2024 season, the Titans face an uphill battle to salvage their campaign. Their -6.65 Simple Rating System score (25th in NFL) suggests the team’s struggles aren’t merely bad luck but indicative of fundamental issues that need addressing.

The upcoming schedule, including divisional matchups against Houston, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis, will be crucial in evaluating the team’s progress under Callahan’s system and determining its direction for 2025. While the defense has shown it can compete at a high level, the offense’s development—particularly in the passing game and third-down efficiency—will be key areas to monitor as the season progresses.

