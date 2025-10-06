Titans Stage Furious Rally, Beat Cardinals 22-21

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Titans struck gold in the desert.

A furious fourth quarter rally produced an improbable 22-21 win over the Cardinals here on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The Titans rallied from a 21-3 deficit, scoring the game’s final 19 points to end a 10-game losing streak dating back to last season.

“Obviously, just really exciting to get a win,” Coach Brian Callahan said after the game. “To show that kind of fight in a game where we had to claw our way back into it. It was everything that we needed to see from our football team, and we’d been waiting to see for a couple of weeks now, the ability to make the plays when it mattered to help us win the game.

“Those guys fought like crazy. It was superb effort all the way around. It was awesome to see just the resilience of the team, the fight that they showed. … I’m really proud of the team.”

Titans quarterback Cam Ward came through with a game-winning drive in the clutch, and kicker Joey Slye kicked the game-winner from 29 yards out at the horn.

It set off a wild celebration on the field, and in the locker room.

“You can tell the energy around here,” cornerback L’Jarius Sneed said with a smile. “Everybody is happy, felt like we’d won the Super Bowl or something. It felt great, and as a team we came in here and celebrated. But there’s more to do.”

The Titans trailed 21-6 entering the fourth quarter, and scored 16 straight points in the final 10:26, including 10 points in the final 4:39, to win it.

Behind Ward, the Titans became the first team to overcome a deficit of at least 18 points and win with a rookie starting quarterback since the Giants with Daniel Jones in 2019.

It was the franchise’s largest fourth-quarter comeback in a victory since a 21-point comeback to defeat the Giants in 2006.

“It felt good,” Ward said. “A win, especially for my first one, in a game like that, it was a big-time win. The biggest thing is we have to continue to build off it.”

With the victory, the Titans improved to 1-4.

Trailing 21-19 with 1:53 remaining, the Titans got the ball at their own 18-yard line, needing a field goal.

Ward’s 38-yard completion to receiver Calvin Ridley in the final minute put the team in field goal range, before an 11-yard run by running back Tony Pollard put the team on the doorstep of the win.

Slye made his kick on a fourth-down play from the Arizona 11, and he was mobbed by teammates as the kick sailed through the uprights.

Ward completed 21-of-39 passes for 265 yards in the contest, doing his best work late. Pollard ran 14 times for 67 yards and a score, while Ridley caught five passes for 131 yards.

Things didn’t look good until the end.

The Cardinals jumped ahead 7-0 on a one-yard touchdown run by Michael Carter, before the Titans the responded with a 44-yard field goal by Slye to cut the lead to 7-3.

But the Cardinals answered right back, scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kyler Murray to make it 14-3 at the end of the first quarter. After a fumble by Pollard, and a one-yard touchdown run by Zonovan Knight, it was 21-3 Cardinals early in the second quarter.

The Titans got a spark with a 65-kickoff return by Chimere Dike, but they had to settle for another field goal from Slye, this one from 51 yards, to make it 21-6 at the 8:29 mark of the second quarter, and that was the score at the half.

The Titans couldn’t get anything going on offense in the third quarter, when they had three straight three-and-outs.

It looked bleak.

Until a crazy comeback in the closing minutes.

In the fourth quarter, the Titans cut the lead to 21-12 with 10:26 left on a one-yard touchdown run by Pollard, which capped a six-play, 80-yard drive that included big catches from Ridley and tight end Gunnar Helm. But a missed PAT by Slye kept it a two-score game.

A wild play ensued, as receiver Tyler Lockett recovered a fumble in the end zone, after a Cardinals player fumbled following an interception. It made the score 21-19 with 4:39 left in the contest.

“It was a crazy play overall,” Lockett said. “It was a scramble play. They always talk about keep running to the ball, you never know what is going to happen. I was able to dive on it, and secure it for a touchdown.”

Earlier, the Titans benefited from Cardinals running back Emari Demercado fumbling just before he crossed the goal line on a long run. Sneed chased Demercado to the end, and impacted the play. Instead of a touchdown, it was a touchback.

It all contributed to the Titans having life at the end.

After a late defensive stop, Ward and the offense produced in the clutch.

Then, Slye delivered.

The victory provided joy, and relief.

“It was wild,” defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said. “We talk about resilience, and about being a team that can finish. It felt good to finally win a football game.”

The Titans return to action next Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

