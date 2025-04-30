Titans Sign Veteran Receiver Tyler Lockett

NASHVILLE – The Titans have officially signed veteran receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lockett joins the Titans after spending the past 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he ranks second in team history behind Hall of Famer Steve Largent in receptions (661), receiving yards (8,594), and receiving touchdowns (61).

Lockett also ranks second in punt return yards (1,078) as well as average yards per kickoff return (25.1) and kickoff returns for touchdowns (2).

In Seattle, Lockett was a three-time winner of the Steve Largent Award, voted by players and given to the player or coach who best exemplifies the spirit, dedication and integrity of the Seahawks. Lockett was named a Pro Bowler in 2015, and he’s been selected All-Pro first or second team on three occasions (2015, 2016, 2017).

Lockett was released by Seattle back in March following a season when he caught 49 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns. In his career, Lockett has compiled four 1,000-yard plus seasons and he caught at least 70 passes in five of his 10 seasons. In 2023, he became the 94th player in NFL history to record 600 career receptions.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

