Titans Sign Veteran QB Brandon Allen

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed quarterback Brandon Allen.

The 32-year-old Allen has played in games for the Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Allen has appeared in 18 games, with 10 starts, and he’s completed 166-of-299 passes for 1,810 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, with a passer rating of 76.2.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Allen spent the 2024 season as Brock Purdy’s back-up with the 49ers, and he played on three games, with one start. Allen completed 17-of-30 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception in 2024.

Allen was Joe Burrow’s back-up with the Bengals from 2020-2022, when Titans head coach Brian Callahan was an assistant in Cincinnati. His best season came in 2020, when he completed 90-of-142 passes with five touchdowns and four interceptions while starting five games.

Allen completed 29-of-37 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns during a December 2020 contest against the Texans.

Allen, who started 38 games and threw for 7,463 yards with program-record 64 touchdowns while playing in college at the University of Arkansas, was drafted by the Jaguars in 2016.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

