Titans Sign Six Players After Rookie Minicamp

NASHVILLE – The Titans have added six players to the roster, including former Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson.

Jackson, who played in all 15 games for Georgia in 2022 and had 320 receiving yards, was on hand for this weekend’s Titans rookie minicamp, but he didn’t take part in the workouts. He reached a deal with the team today.

Five other players who participated in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis were also signed:

WR Gavin Holmes (Baylor)

Played in 12 games for Baylor in 2022, with five starts, and totaled 26 catches for 517 yards and four TDs … Holmes was named third-team All-Big 12 as a punt returner by Phil Steele, and tabbed honorable mention All-Big 12 as a returner by the league coaches.

CB Eric Garror (Louisiana-Lafayette)

Tallied 27 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed in 2022 … Had four career punt returns for a touchdown.

CB Armani Marsh (Washington State)

Appeared in 46 games, 31 as a starter, at Washington State … Tallied 184 career tackles with 10 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and four interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.

CB LJ Davis (Northern Arizona)

Tallied 32 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed at Northern Arizona in 2022 after playing in 32 contests over four years at Southern Utah.

C James Empey (Brigham Young)

Spent time with the Cowboys and Dolphins in the NFL after playing in college at Brigham Young, where he was a three-year starter at center.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS