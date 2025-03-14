Titans Sign Receiver Van Jefferson, Who Starred at Ravenwood High

NASHVILLE – Van Jefferson is returning home.

The former Ravenwood High star, who has played with the Rams, Falcons and most recently the Steelers, has signed a contract with the Titans.

Jefferson will join a team where his father, former Titans receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, previously served as an assistant.

A 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, Jefferson has played in 78 games in his career, with 47 starts.

Jefferson has totaled 137 catches for 1,876 yards and 12 touchdowns in his NFL career. His best season came in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2024 with the Steelers, Jefferson played in 17 games, with 12 starts, and he caught 24 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

As a prep standout at Ravenwood, Jefferson garnered Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state and Tennessean all-Midstate honors after hauling in 67 catches for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns while helping Ravenwood reach the Class 6A championship game.

Jefferson went on to play at the University of Florida and Ole Miss before being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Rams.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

