Titans Sign QB Cam Ward to Rookie Contract

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed quarterback Cam Ward to his rookie contract.

Ward, selected with the first overall pick of the NFL Draft, becomes the seventh player from the team’s nine-player draft class to sign with the team.

“It’s a blessing,” Ward said after signing the deal. “I’m ready to get to work.”

Previously, the team reached deals with safety Kevin Winston Jr. (3rd round), tight end Gunnar Helm (fourth round), receiver Elic Ayomanor (4th round), guard Jackson Slater (5th round), cornerback Marcus Harris (6th round) and running back Kalel Mullings (6th round).

Outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (second round), and receiver Chimere Dike (fourth round) are the only two draft picks who remain unsigned.

Ward has been participating in the offseason program after taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Ward played in 57 total games over five college seasons at Incarnate Word (2020-21), Washington State (2022-23) and Miami (2024).

At Miami, Ward was named first-team Associated Press All-American and was a Heisman finalist after throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to their first 10-win season since 2017. The West Columbia, Texas, native passed for 18,184 total yards during his college career, and his 158 passing touchdowns set a Division I (FBS/FCS) record.

The Titans are scheduled to begin OTAs next week at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email