Titans Sign Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed linebacker Mohamoud Diabate.

Diabate, who played in college at both Florida and Utah, initially signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Diabate has played in 46 games, with 18 starts, over the past three seasons and he’s been credited with 127 tackles, and eight tackles for a loss.

In 2025, Diabate played in all 17 games for the Browns, making six starts. He was credited with 49 tackles and three tackles for a loss last season.

Diabate played three seasons with the Gators before transferring to Utah. He finished his college career with 228 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and an interception. Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

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