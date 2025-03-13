Titans Sign Four-Time All-Pro Punter Johnny Hekker

NASHVILLE – The Titans have officially signed four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker.

In Tennessee, Hekker will be reunited with new Titans special teams coordinator John Fassel in Tennessee. Fassel coached Hecker with the Rams while he was punting for the team from 2012 to 2019.

Hekker (6-5, 225) has played in 212 career NFL games over 13 seasons and punted 963 times for 45,052 yards (46.8 gross avg.) with 378 punts placed inside the 20-yard line and a 42.9 career net punting average.

Hekker spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where he averaged 45.7 yards on 73 punts in 2024, with a 41.5-yard net.

Hekker was named to the NFL’s 2010’s All-Decade Team and he’s been an All-Pro first teamer on four occasions (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), and a second-team All-Pro on two occasions (2018, 2014), in addition to being named a four-time Pro Bowler (2017, 2016, 2015, 2013).

He ranks among the league’s best in net yards over his career.

Hekker played in every game for Los Angeles (161) from 2012-21, making 727 punts for a net average of 42.87 with a long of 78 yards and 300 punts inside the 20. In 2021, Hekker helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI as he punted six times for 261 yards in the title game.

In 2016, he set NFL record with 53 punts inside the 20 with just one touchback and had a league-best 4,508 net yards for 46.0 net average, breaking the NFL single-season record for net punt yards.

The Titans opted not to tender Ryan Stonehouse, the team’s punter the past three seasons, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

