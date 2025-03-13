Titans Sign Former Steelers LT Dan Moore

NASHVILLE – The Titans have added a key piece to their offensive line in former Steelers lineman Dan Moore.

Moore, a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft, has officially signed with the Titans, where he’s expected to play left tackle.

Moore has played 66 games in his NFL career, all starts. In 2024, Moore started all 17 games at left tackle, which is where he’s played throughout his career.

Over the last four years, Moore ranks third in the league in offensive snaps (4,109) played by tackles, trailing only Penei Sewell (4,328) and Jawaan Taylor (4,135).

During his rookie season in 2021, Moore became the first Steelers rookie to start at left tackle since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

A 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, Moore played in college at Texas A&M, where he played in 44 games, including 37 starts. He started the final 36 games of his college career.

The addition of Moore at left tackle allows the team a chance to move JC Latham, the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to right tackle, where he primarily played in college.

Latham was the team’s starter on the left side of Tennessee’s offensive line as a rookie, but coach Brian Callahan discussed several times since season’s end the possibility of moving Latham back to the right in his second NFL season.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

