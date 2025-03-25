Titans Sign Former Patriots Kicker Joey Slye

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed kicker Joey Slye.

The 28-year-old Slye kicked for the New England Patriots in 2024, when he made 26-of-33 field goals and went 25-of-26 on his extra point attempts. Slye was 6-of-9 on kicks from 50-plus yards in 2024, including a career-long kick of 63 yards.

Slye, who has also spent time with the Giants, Panthers, Texans, 49ers, Commanders and Jaguars, has kicked in 95 career games in his career. He was a combined 56-of-66 on his field goals attempts with the Commanders from 2021 to 2023.

Slye, who kicked in college at Virginia Tech, has made 147-of-180 field goals (81.7 percent) and 163-of-182 extra points (89.6 percent) in the NFL. In his career, he’s 26-of-41 on kicks from 50 yards.

It’s been an offseason of change for the Titans on special teams.

Back in January, the team hired John Fassel as special teams coordinator, and signed veteran punter Johnny Hekker in free agency. Long snapper Morgan Cox was retained on a one-year contract.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

