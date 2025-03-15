Titans Sign Former Broncos LB Cody Barton

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed veteran inside linebacker Cody Barton.

Barton, a six-year pro, played last season with the Denver Broncos, where he racked up over 100 tackles for the third straight season.

A third-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Barton has started 43 games in his career, including 38 games in the last three seasons for Seattle, Washington and Denver.

Over the last three seasons, Barton is one of only five NFL linebackers (Fred Warner, Tremaine Edmunds, Roquan Smith and Logan Wilson) to post 100+ tackles each season and total 5 or more interceptions over that timeframe.

Barton tallied a career-high 136 tackles in 2022 before recording 121 tackles in 2023 and 106 in 2024 while in Denver. He’s also been a contributor in pass coverage during his career.

A 6-foot-2, 237-pounder, Barton played in college at Utah, where he played 50 games (23 starts) and totaled 234 tackles, nine sacks, one interception and 11 passes defensed. Barton was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 performer in 2018 after starting all 14 games and leading the team with 116 tackles, along with four sacks and an interception.

The Broncos signed him as an unrestricted free agent last March.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

