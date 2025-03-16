Titans Sign DL Sebastian Joseph-Day to a New One-Year Deal

NASHVILLE – The Titans have officially signed defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to a new one-year contract.

Joseph-Day performed well in his first season in Tennessee in 2024 while playing in 17 games, including 12 starts.

Joseph-Day was credited with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures last year with the Titans, along with three tackles for a loss.

In seven NFL seasons, Joseph-Day has tallied 274 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 91 quarterback pressures and 24 tackles for a loss while playing in 88 games, including 80 starts.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Joseph Day initially entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. Joseph-Day played in 17 games for the first time in his career in 2024.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email