Titans Sign CB Kaiir Elam, Waive CB Samuel Womack III

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed cornerback Kaiir Elam.

The team has waived cornerback Samuel Womack III.

Elam, a first-round pick (23rd overall) of the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida, has played in 39 career games, with 19 starts while playing with the Bills and the Cowboys. He’s been credited with 110 tackles and two interceptions.

Elam (6-1, 191) was traded from the Bills to the Cowboys in March 2025, and he was waived last week. Elam played 460 snaps with the Cowboys this season.

The Jets hosted Elam for a visit earlier this week.

Womack played in five games for the Titans this season, with one start. He played 22 snaps in the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

The Titans face the Jaguars on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

