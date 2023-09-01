Titans Shake Up Roster with Multiple Moves on Thursday

NASHVILLE – The Titans have made another round of roster moves during what’s been a busy week.

Among the moves:

-The Titans signed edge rusher Trevis Gipson to the team’s active roster.

Gipson tallied 10 sacks over the last two years with the Bears, and 75 tackles in 40 career games since 2020.

In 2021, Gipson recorded seven sacks, 37 tackles, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

-Offensive lineman Corey Levin has been re-signed to the active roster.

Levin, who made the initial 53-man roster, was released on Wednesday.

-Receiver Kyle Philips has been placed on Injured Reserve.

The move means Philips will miss at least the first four games of the season.

-Offensive lineman Justin Murray has been released from the active roster.

-The Titans have signed kicker Cade York to the team’s practice squad.

York, a fourth-round pick by Cleveland out of LSU, went 24-of-32 for the Browns in 2022, including 10-of-15 from 40-plus yards.

-Outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu has been released from the practice squad.

