Titans Set for Joint Practices in Nashville vs Patriots Before Preseason Game No. 3

NASHVILLE – The Titans will work against the New England Patriots in a pair of joint practices leading up to their preseason game in Nashville in August.

Earlier it was announced the Titans will also work against the Minnesota Vikings in a pair of joint practices leading up to their preseason game in Minnesota.

During his press availability on Wednesday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced the news after previously saying plans were in the works.

The Titans are scheduled to face the Patriots on Friday, August 25, at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are scheduled to play the Vikings in Minnesota on Saturday, August 19.

Vrabel said the practices against the Patriots will take place on Tuesday (22nd) and Wednesday (23rd) at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park before the Friday game against the Patriots.

No information was immediately available about whether the practices will be open to the public. In training camp a year ago, a limited number of fans were allowed to attend practices.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

