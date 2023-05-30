Titans Set for Joint Practices in Minnesota vs Vikings Before Preseason Game No. 2

NASHVILLE – The Titans will work against the Vikings in a pair of joint practices leading up to their preseason game in Minnesota in August.

During his press availability on Tuesday afternoon, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that the Vikings will host the Titans and Cardinals in joint practices.

Specific dates for the joint practices were not announced, but the Titans and Vikings are scheduled to play a preseason game on Saturday, August 19 in Minneapolis.

The practices will be held at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

“I know both coach (Mike) Vrabel and (Cardinals) coach Jonathan Gannon, both of those guys I have personal relationships with, and I know what kind of leaders they are, and I know what kind of teams they’ll be bringing here,” O’Connell said. “To be able to have that is a critical, critical part of our training camp formula.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS