The Tennessee Titans selected offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson of Georgia, with their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, Thursday night in the NFL Draft.

Wilson, at 6-6, 350 pounds, should compete right away with veteran Dennis Kelly to be the Titans’ starting right tackle, replacing Jack Conklin, a former first-round pick, who signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns in March.

Wilson is rated as a strong run blocker, something that should fit what the Titans want to do with Derrick Henry rushing the football. If he wins the right tackle job, it will complete the makeover on that side of the line, as Nate Davis was drafted in the third round in 2019 and wound up as the starting right guard for the Titans.

FULL ARTICLE AT TITAN INSIDER