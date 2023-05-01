Titans Select Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The Titans selected Maryland tackle Jaelyn Duncan in the sixth round of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

Duncan will join an offensive line room that also now includes Peter Skoronski, the team’s first-round pick out of Northwestern.

It turns out the two are actually buddies.

“Peter is a cool guy,” Duncan said on Saturday. “We both played in the Big 10, so we played against each other. … And we started training together. Peter is a great guy. He’s a great athlete, he is smart, and he moves well. I am happy to be with Peter. I think he’s a great addition to the o-line room as well.”

The Titans think Duncan, selected with the 186th overall pick, is an intriguing prospect himself.

Duncan played in 42 games for the Terrapins in his college career, with 39 starts.

The 6-foot-5, 298-pound Duncan made an official visit to the Titans leading up to the NFL Draft, and he also participated in the Senior Bowl and attended the NFL Combine.

“I had a great time talking with everybody, the whole staff, coaches, player personnel people and everything,” Duncan said of his visit. “It was a great visit all-around. I enjoyed being in Tennessee. It was all great.”

Duncan, an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Conference selection, started all 12 games at left tackle in 2022.

He was long considered a late bloomer, as he didn’t start playing football until he was 14 years old.

But after playing in high school, and getting plenty of experience at Maryland, he’ll head into the NFL looking to sharpen his technique even more while competing to make the roster, and play on Sundays.

“Just to be able to get in there and work, and be a part of that grind,” Duncan said. “I want to be a great addition to the o-line room. I am willing to do anything and everything.”

