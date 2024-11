NASHVILLE – The Titans on Wednesday released safety Mike Edwards.

Edwards, signed by the Titans on November 6, was inactive for the team’s game against the Chargers this past Sunday.

Edwards had previously been released from the Bills, after playing in three games.

The Titans return to action on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

