Titans Release OLB Harold Landry III

NASHVILLE – The Titans released edge rusher Harold Landry on Friday.

A second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Landry tallied 50.5 sacks for the Titans over the past seven seasons. Landry recorded nine sacks and 41 quarterback pressures in 2024.

Landry was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Also on Friday, the Titans signed linebacker Otis Reese IV and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, who were both scheduled to be exclusive rights free agents, to one-year deals.

Reese has played in 20 games for the Titans since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Coburn has played in 19 games for the Titans over the past two seasons after playing previously with the Chiefs.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

