Titans Release Offensive Lineman Jamarco Jones

NASHVILLE – The Titans have released offensive lineman Jamarco Jones from the team’s roster.

The Titans signed Jones during the 2022 offseason, but he spent most of last season on Injured Reserve due to an injury.

Jones was involved in practice field incidents in back-to-back sessions, including a block on Thursday that led to his early departure. It also nearly sparked a brawl with irate defensive players.

On Tuesday, Jones was involved in a skirmish with defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, and he was kicked out of practice.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 293-pounder was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jones worked with the first team unit at right tackle early in camp, but he missed one day with an injury and then didn’t finish two of the first six sessions.

Last week, the Titans signed veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, and he’s worked at right tackle, along with others. Nicholas Petit-Frere, who started 16 of 17 games at right tackle for the Titans in 2022, will miss the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

The Titans return to the practice field on Friday.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

