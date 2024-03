NASHVILLE – March 15, 2024 – The Titans have released offensive lineman Andre Dillard.

Dillard joined the Titans last offseason and ended up playing in 16 games at left tackle during the 2023 season, with 10 starts.

Prior to joining the Titans, Dillard played four seasons with the Eagles.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

