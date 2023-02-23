Titans Release Lewan, Woods and Others, Save Nearly $40M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Titans made several roster moves Wednesday as four recognizable Titans were released and the organization moved into compliance with the NFL’s salary cap.

Taylor Lewan, who was the team’s longest tenured player since being drafted in the first round nine years ago, was cut first, followed by receiver, Robert Woods. These two players had very different reactions to the news on Twitter.

Thank you to every single Titan fan. Whether you loved me or hated me all I’ve ever wanted was to make this city proud and help Bring back a franchise. Thank you so much pic.twitter.com/ztFairwUDg — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 22, 2023

Free! — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

It seems Woods was happy to be out of Nashville.

New General Manager, Ran Carthon and Co were not done yet as they released Kicker Randy Bullock, and Linebacker Zach Cunningham. These moves, in total, saved nearly $40 million dollars for the team and took them from $23 million dollars over the cap to now $12.5 million under, according to John Glennon and Overthecap.com.

Per @Jason_OTC, #Titans now have the 13th-most cap space in the league at $12.408 million, after starting today near the basement at about $23 million over the cap.

Cuts: Lewan, Woods, Bullock, Cunningham — John Glennon (@glennonsports) February 22, 2023

This gives Tennessee wiggle room as we approach the NFL Combine and Draft with more money-saving moves available to the Titans if they choose to go in that direction. While on its face, these moves seem like big changes, Paul Kuharsky broke down the true impact these cuts leave behind.