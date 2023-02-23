Titans Release Lewan, Woods and Others, Save Nearly $40M

By
Adam Brown
-

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Titans made several roster moves Wednesday as four recognizable Titans were released and the organization  moved into compliance with the NFL’s salary cap.

Taylor Lewan, who was the team’s longest tenured player since being drafted in the first round nine years ago, was cut first, followed by receiver, Robert Woods. These two players had very different reactions to the news on Twitter.

It seems Woods was happy to be out of Nashville.

New General Manager, Ran Carthon and Co were not done yet as they released Kicker Randy Bullock, and Linebacker Zach Cunningham. These moves, in total, saved nearly $40 million dollars for the team and took them from $23 million dollars over the cap to now $12.5 million under, according to John Glennon and Overthecap.com.

This gives Tennessee wiggle room as we approach the NFL Combine and Draft with more money-saving moves available to the Titans if they choose to go in that direction. While on its face, these moves seem like big changes, Paul Kuharsky broke down the true impact these cuts leave behind.

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here