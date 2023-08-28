Titans Release Kicker Michael Badgley, Waive Five Others

NASHVILLE – The Titans have released kicker Michael Badgley, who was signed last week.
Also on Sunday, the Titans waived five other players as the team begins the process of trimming its roster.

The others waived today:

-DB L.J. Davis.

-WR Gavin Holmes.

-G Zack Johnson.

-C James Murray.

-TE Justin Rigg.

Badgley kicked in the team’s final preseason game against the Patriots, making three of four field goals. Earlier, the team waived kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff.

The Titans currently don’t have a kicker on the roster.

All NFL teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

