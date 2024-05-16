Titans Release 2024 Schedule

NASHVILLE – Another primetime contest in Miami, and some big division games late in the season highlight the 2024 schedule for the Tennessee Titans.

On Wednesday night, the team’s entire schedule was released, including the team’s three preseason contests.

The Titans open the season at the Chicago Bears on September 8.

The team’s home opener will be the following week, on September 15 against the New York Jets.

The Titans will play one primetime game, at the Miami Dolphins, on Monday night, September 30.

The Titans are scheduled to play three straight AFC South contests to close out the season, including the finale, against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Week 18.

The team’s bye week is scheduled for Week 5.

The Titans have six total games against five playoff teams from last season.

The Titans have the NFL’s 21st ranked strength of schedule, with an opponents’ win percentage of .491 based off last year’s record (142-147).

In the preseason, the Titans will once again play three games in 2024 – vs the 49ers and Seahawks at Nissan Stadium, and on the road at the New Orleans Saints.

In the regular season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday night at the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday, Monday and Thursday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday, Monday or Thursday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday or Monday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

—

Here’s a look at the entire 2024 regular season schedule, game by game:

Week 1

Date: Sunday, September 8.

Opponent: at Chicago Bears.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 7-10.

Nuggets: The Brian Callahan head coaching era begins with a visit to Soldier Field. … The Titans enter 2024 with an all-time record of 32-32 in season openers … It will be the Titans’ first appearance at Soldier Field during the regular season since 2016. … With a pair of top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears selected University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams first overall and University of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze ninth overall.

Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 15.

Opponent: vs New York Jets.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 7-10.

Nuggets: The Titans own a 12-13 record in home openers at Nissan Stadium since the venue opened in 1999 … The Jets will be making their first appearance at Nissan Stadium since 2018 … Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time league MVP, returns for his second season with the team after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 22.

Opponent: vs Green Bay Packers.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Nuggets: Will be Packers’ first appearance at Nissan Stadium since 2016 … Green Bay is led by head coach Matt LaFleur, who was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee in 2018 before going to Green Bay the following season … Packers quarterback Jordan Love enters his second full season as the team’s starting quarterback. He passed for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2023 … The Titans own an 8-6 all-time record against Green Bay, including a 5-2 mark since 1999.

Week 4

Date: Monday, September 30.

Opponent: at Miami Dolphins.

Time/TV: 6:30 p.m., ESPN.

Last year’s record: 11-6.

Nuggets: Titans return to South Florida for a rematch of a 2023 Monday night thriller (Dec. 11), when quarterback Will Levis engineered a comeback victory for Tennessee. The Titans scored 15 points in a span of 51 seconds, erasing a 14-point deficit to win 28-27 … The Titans own a 26-19 all-time record on Monday Night Football, including nine wins in their past 12 appearances … Featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins produced the NFL’s top-ranked overall offense (401.3 total yards per game) and passing offense (265.5) in 2023.

Week 5

Date: October 6.

Opponent: BYE.

Nuggets: The Week 5 bye is the franchise’s earliest bye since Week 4 in 2020 … They enter the year with an eight-game winning streak in contests after the bye, sharing the NFL’s best current streak with the Buffalo Bills.

Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 13.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon*, CBS.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Nuggets: Two second-year quarterbacks — Tennessee’s Will Levis and Indianapolis’ Anthony Richardson — could meet for the first time in their careers. Richardson’s rookie season came to a premature end in a game against the Titans (Oct. 8, 2023), three weeks before Levis made his NFL debut.

Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 20.

Opponent: at Buffalo Bills.

Time/TV: Noon*, CBS.

Last year’s record: 11-6.

Nuggets: Titans and Bills meet for the sixth time in a seven-year span … In 50 previous all-time meetings with the Bills, including playoffs, the Titans own a 30-20 record … The Titans won consecutive home games against the Bills in 2020 and 2021 before the Bills took the most recent matchup at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19, 2022 … Buffalo carries a streak of five consecutive playoff seasons and four straight AFC East titles into 2024.

Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 27.

Opponent: at Detroit Lions.

Time/TV: Noon*, FOX.

Last year’s record: 12-5.

Nuggets: The Titans will be making their third all-time appearance at Ford Field, where they are 2-0 with wins in 2008 and 2016 … The Titans are 10-3 all-time against Detroit, and their current six-game winning streak against the Lions is their longest active winning streak against any opponent. … New Titans head coach Brian Callahan was the quarterbacks coach for the Lions in 2016 and 2017 … Led by head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions won the NFC North in 2023, marking the organization’s first division title since 1993. They advanced to their first NFC Championship game since 1991, ultimately falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 3.

Opponent: vs New England Patriots.

Time/TV: Noon*, FOX.

Last year’s record: 4-13.

Nuggets: Led by new head coach Jerod Mayo, who attended the University of Tennessee from 2004 through 2007, the Patriots will be making their first visit to Nissan Stadium in the regular season since 2018, a game won by the Titans. … Mayo takes over the reins in New England after playing and coaching under previous head coach Bill Belichick … Patriots rookie and former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye was the third-overall draft pick in 2024 … Titans quarterback and Madison, Conn., native Will Levis could make his first career appearance against the Patriots.

Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 10.

Opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers.

Time/TV: 3:05 p.m.*, FOX.

Last year’s record: 5-12.

Nuggets: The Titans and Chargers will meet for the third consecutive season … In their only previous encounter at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers defeated the Titans 17-14 in 2022 … Head coach Jim Harbaugh is in his first season with the Chargers after leading the University of Michigan to a national title in 2023. His father, Jack Harbaugh, was the head coach at Western Kentucky University from 1989 to 2002.

Week 11

Date: Sunday, November 17.

Opponent: vs Minnesota Vikings.

Time/TV: Noon*, CBS.

Last year’s record: 7-10.

Nuggets: The Vikings will be making their third all-time appearance at Nissan Stadium, and their first since 2016 … The most recent Titans-Vikings matchup in the regular season was at Minnesota on Sept. 27, 2020. Then-rookie Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson recorded his first career start, touchdown and 100-yard game, but the Titans won 31-30 … In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Vikings selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 11th overall pick.

Week 12

Date: Sunday, November 24.

Opponent: at Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon*, CBS.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Nuggets: The Texans and Titans collectively feature a pair of top quarterbacks from the 2023 rookie class: C.J. Stroud (first round, second overall) and Will Levis (second round, 33rd overall), respectively … Stroud won the 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and his teammate, defensive end Will Anderson, was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year … The Titans, who lead the all-time series 23-21 heading into 2024, look to end the Texans’ three-game winning streak in the rivalry.

Week 13

Date: Sunday, December 1.

Opponent: at Washington Commanders.

Time/TV: Noon*, CBS.

Last year’s record: 4-13.

Nuggets: The Titans and Commanders will clash in 2024 as a result of their respective divisional finishes in 2023 … The Titans have won the past two contests in the series, including most recently a 21-17 victory at Washington on Oct. 9, 2022 … During the 2024 offseason, the Commanders hired a new general manager, Adam Peters, and a new head coach, Dan Quinn. Quinn, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020, arrives in Washington following his role as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 14

Date: Sunday, December 8.

Opponent: vs Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon*, CBS.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Nuggets: First of two games for the AFC South rivals in the month of December … The Titans won the most recent contest, a 28-20 victory in the 2023 season finale at Nissan Stadium.

Week 15

Date: Sunday, December 15.

Opponent: vs Cincinnati Bengals.

Time/TV: Noon*, FOX.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Nuggets: New Titans head coach Brian Callahan spent five seasons as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator. During his tenure in Cincinnati, Callahan served the under head coach Zac Taylor, helping the Bengals to two AFC North titles, two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth … Wide receiver Tyler Boyd spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Bengals before signing with the Titans as a free agent in 2024 … This is the fourth consecutive season in which the Bengals have visited Tennessee in either the postseason (2021) or regular season (2022-24) … The Titans took last year’s contest on Oct. 1 by a final score of 27-3.

Week 16

Date: Sunday, December 22.

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon*, CBS.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Nuggets: Colts second-year head coach Shane Steichen served as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles at the same time that new Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was on the Eagles staff as defensive backs coach (2021) and defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator (2022), culminating with Philadelphia’s appearance in Super Bowl LVII … First-year Titans general manager Ran Carthon spent the majority of his three NFL seasons as a player (2004-06) with the Colts.

Week 17

Date: Sunday, December 29.

Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon*, CBS.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Nuggets: During the 2024 offseason, former Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was signed by the Titans as an unrestricted free agent. In 2023, during his only season with the Jaguars, Ridley started every contest and caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and 36 touchdowns … New Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz also arrives from Jacksonville, where he was the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator.

Week 18

Date: Saturday, January 4 or Sunday, January 5, TBD.

Opponent: vs Houston Texans.

Time/TV: TBD.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Nuggets: Week 18 marks the fourth time in a six-year span the two rivals conclude the regular season against each other … During the 2024 offseason, the Texans signed former Titans defensive end Denico Autry and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair as unrestricted free agents.

*Times subject to change

Preseason Schedule

Week 1 – vs San Francisco 49ers, Time, date TBD, WKRN

Week 2 – vs Seattle Seahawks, Time, date TBD, WKRN

Week 3 – at New Orleans Saints, Time, date TBD, WKRN

