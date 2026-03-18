Titans Re-Sign RB Julius Chestnut to One-Year Deal

NASHVILLE – The Titans have re-signed running back Julius Chestnut to a one-year deal.

Chestnut played in all 17 games for the Titans in 2025, primarily on special teams.

Chestnut carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards last season, and he led the team with 17 tackles on special teams.

The Titans initially signed Chestnut as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 2024, the 5-foot-11-inch, 228-pound Chestnut set career highs with 22 carries for 102 yards and ranked second on the team with 13 kickoff returns for 337 yards.

Chestnut has played in 43 career games and he’s tallied 154 rushing yards on 42 carries. Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

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