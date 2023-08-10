Titans, RCX Sports Partner to Debut ‘Titans Flag Football Leagues’ Across Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans announced a partnership with RCX Sports to support this year’s ‘Titans NFL FLAG Leagues.’ The leagues will be open to elementary and middle-school aged children at five locations, serving more than 2,000 kids across Middle and East Tennessee with play beginning Fall 2023.

Participants in the league will receive Titans-branded equipment and jerseys for the seven-week season that starts in October with locations in Columbia, Goodlettsville, Kingston-Roane, Murfreesboro and South Nashville. Registration is currently open through Sept. 6 at www.titansflagfootball.com.

“The Titans are continually focused on opportunities to advance and enhance the game of football. Local flag leagues offer young athletes a wonderful entry point to learn game fundamentals and build character both on and off-the-field,” said Josh Corey, Titans Sr. Director, Marketing and Social Responsibility. “We are looking forward to seeing kids across our state decked out in their Titans NFL FLAG gear throughout the season.”

NFL FLAG Football offers elementary and middle school athletes a one-of-a-kind flag football experience, access to premier playing facilities, NFL team gear and apparel, and exclusive content and training tips from NFL players. Participants will also have exclusive access to NFL FLAG’s quality programming, special events, and experiences hosted by the Titans.

“As we continue to expand the NFL FLAG footprint, we’re encouraged to see the ways NFL FLAG is positively impacting the lives of thousands of youth athletes around the country,” said Izell Reese, CEO of RCX Sports. “I’m grateful to the Titans organization for helping us bring NFL FLAG to central Tennessee and make the game more accessible to local youth athletes.”

NFL FLAG’s convenient practice-before-game format allows athletes to learn new skills and implement them immediately after during league play. With more than 1,800 locally operated leagues and over 585,000 youth athletes across all 50 states, NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact sport for youth ages 5-17. NFL FLAG is the only flag football league where players wear officially-licensed NFL gear. Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, with regular participation of more than three million youth and adults each year.

ABOUT NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,800 locally operated leagues and over 585,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

ABOUT RCX SPORTS

RCX Sports is the premier youth sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments, and events. Working directly with professional leagues, national governing bodies, and sports-centric businesses, such as the NFL, Jr. NBA, MLB, NHL, and NAIA, RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by creating opportunities for all athletes to play. For more information, visit www.rcxsports.com.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com