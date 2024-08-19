Titans Rally to Beat Seahawks 16-15 on Field Goal as Time Expires

NASHVILLE August 17, 2024 – The Titans starters traded in their helmets for baseball caps on Saturday night.

Preseason game No.2 was a night for the reserves, players battling for roster spots and promotions.

The game didn’t lack excitement in the end, as the Titans rallied for a 16-15 over the Seahawks at Nissan Stadium.

Rookie kicker Brayden Narveson, an undrafted free agent from North Carolina State, booted a 46-yarder as time expired to give the Titans the win.

“I was sick this morning, so I didn’t know if I was even going to be able to play in the game,” Narveson said in the locker room after the game. “I missed meetings, and I wasn’t feeling good. I was taking a lot of electrolytes and got two IVs, just trying to push through.

The Titans rallied twice to win this one, and they improved to 2-0 in the preseason in the process.

Mason Rudolph guided the game-winning drive, and he finished the game 10-of-17 for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Malik Willis started the contest, and he finished the game 12-of-16 for 116 yards.

After falling behind 9-0, the Titans got on the scoreboard with 38 seconds left before halftime on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Rudolph to receiver Nick Westbook-Ikhine to make the score 9-7.

It capped a 10-play, 78-yard drive engineered by Rudolph, who relieved Willis in the second quarter.

Earlier, Seattle took a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Howell to receiver Easop Winston, before stretching its lead to 9-0 on a 27-yard field goal by kicker Jason Myers.

After Tennessee’s touchdown, Myers kicked another field goal to make it 12-7 at the half.

Following a scoreless third quarter, a 21-yard field goal by Narveson capped a 14-play, 73-yard drive, and made it 12-10 with 14:12 left in the contest.

Then came some clutch kicks from Narveson down the stretch, which had the crowd fired up as they headed toward the exits, and players celebrating on the field.

Willis and Rudolph both played long stretches for the Titans as starting quarterback Will Levis watched from the sideline in a long-sleeved t-shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap.

Titans rookie edge rusher Jaylen Harrell recorded two sacks for the Titans, while defensive lineman Isaiah Iton added another. Receiver Jha’Quan Jackson led the Titans with four catches for 57 yards.

Next up is the preseason finale at New Orleans next Sunday, and then the regular season.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

