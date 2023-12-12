Titans Rally for Improbable 28-27 Win Over the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Monday night miracle?

Well, for the resilient Titans, it sure seemed like it.

The Titans scored two touchdowns in an improbable rally in the final 2:40 to beat the Dolphins 28-27.

It was a crazy ending to a crazy game.

“This is the best I’ve felt after a game,” edge rusher Arden Key said. “I hope everyone remembers what it takes to get this feeling. Didn’t nobody think we were going to win. Everybody thought it was going to be another Miami vs Broncos thing, with them putting 70 points on us. … It’s a good win, a hard fought win.”

After a disastrous one-minute stretch in the closing minutes at Hard Rock Stadium nearly ended up costing them, the Titans responded again, and again.

Back-to-back turnovers by the Titans gave the Dolphins two late touchdowns.

After a muffed punt by Eric Garror, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scored on a five-yard touchdown run.

Then, an errant pitch by quarterback Will Levis to running back Derrick Henry was recovered by the Dolphins, and quickly cashed in for another Mostert run, just one minute later.

It quickly turned a 13-13 game into a 27-13 contest, and only 4:34 was left on the clock.

But the Titans cut the lead to 27-21 on a three-yard touchdown toss from Levis to DeAndre Hopkins, and a two-point conversion pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, with 2:40 left.

The Titans got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out. Then they drove for the go-ahead score with 1:49 left in a three-yard run by Henry.

The Titans then got one more stop to win it.

“It’s awesome,” Levis said. “I’m pumped. We are going to have a fun (plane) ride home.”

The Titans improved to 5-8 with the win.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News