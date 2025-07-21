Titans QB Will Levis to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

NASHVILLE – Titans quarterback Will Levis is scheduled to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, and it will sideline Levis for the entirety of the 2025 season.

Levis took part in all of the team’s offseason work, including OTAs in May and June, and the three-day minicamp to wrap up the offseason last month. Earlier in the offseason he traveled to California to work with private quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer.

But Levis recently informed the team he’s decided to undergo surgery.

The Titans released a statement on Monday morning:

“After consulting with doctors and his representatives, Will Levis has decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season. We support his decision to focus on his long-term health. He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery.”

Quarterback Cam Ward, selected with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, took the bulk of the reps during offseason work and is expected to be the team’s starter in 2025.

Levis was expected to compete in training camp while working alongside veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Behind Ward, Levis got the most reps among the team’s other quarterbacks during offseason work.

Levis told reporters last month he felt his accuracy and technique had improved, putting him in a great position to compete.

Now Levis is headed toward surgery, leaving the Titans with three quarterbacks when training camp begins this week. Players are scheduled to report on Tuesday, and the first practice is set for Wednesday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

A second-round pick of the Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis has appeared in 21 games over his first two seasons, completing 339-of-556 passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns to 16 interceptions, with a passer rating of 82.7.

Levis initially injured his throwing shoulder in the team’s October 13 game at Miami, but he returned to the lineup less than a month later after sitting out three games. Levis started 12 games for the Titans in 2024, when Mason Rudolph started five contests. Levis started the season finale in 2024.

Now, his 2025 season is set to end before it even started.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email