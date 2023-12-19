Titans QB Will Levis ‘Sore’; Status Moving Forward To Be Determined

NASHVILLE – Titans quarterback Will Levis is banged up and sore, but it’s too early to say whether he’ll be available to play in the team’s next game against the Seahawks.

During his Monday press conference, Coach Mike Vrabel provided only a brief update on Levis, who left Sunday’s game in overtime with an ankle injury, and never returned.

Vrabel said the fact the Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention won’t factor into the decision whether to play the rookie quarterback.

The Titans play the Seahawks on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The team has three games left this season.

“I don’t think that necessarily weighs into the decision right now,” Vrabel said of Levis, and the fact his team has mathematically been eliminated. “We want to make sure, one, that Will can protect himself, and that he can do his job up to the expectations that we have.

“Really, the most important thing is that any player can protect themselves out there during the game. It’s Monday right now. He’s sore, obviously, like a lot of guys. And we’ll see how things go.”

Levis completed 17-of-26 passes for 199 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Texans, with an interception and no touchdowns.

Pass protection failed Levis on Sunday, especially down the stretch. Levis was sacked seven times in the contest, including six times in the second half and overtime combined.

Vrabel said Levis is dealing with “the same thing he has been dealing with” with regards to the ankle injury. Levis has appeared on recent injury reports with the ankle injury, but he was bent back when his lower leg was landed on vs the Texans.

Asked if the Titans might consider playing back-up quarterback Malik Willis instead of Ryan Tannehill if Levis can’t go, Vrabel didn’t provide any clues.

In eight NFL starts, Levis has thrown for 1,792 passing yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

“We’ll see where we’re at based on Will’s health,” Vrabel said, “and we’ll keep you updated.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

