Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Ready to Turn Page on Game vs Chargers

NASHVILLE (9-13-2023) – Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is ready to turn the page.

“It will definitely be easy to be a lot better than that,” Tannehill said of his performance against the Saints. “It was tough to watch that film – I’ve watched it I think five times … and went through everything multiple times and looked at the errors where I can be better, where we can be better.

“I am excited to move forward.”

Tannehill on Wednesday spoke to reporters for the first time since after Sunday’s 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Tannehill completed 16-of-34 passes for 198 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in the season opener, with a 28.8 passer rating.

The Titans were just 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) on third down on Sunday.

“It definitely wasn’t my best day, obviously,” Tannehill said on Wednesday. “A lot of areas where I can be better, and I am excited to be better in those areas this week.

“… I just want to move on to (the Chargers). What happened on Sunday happened. I am not happy about it, no one in this building is happy about it. But at the end of the day, it’s over, we can learn from it, we can move on.”

On Sunday, the Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium.

Tannehill, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year at Los Angeles, is 4-2 in his career vs the Chargers (1-1 with Titans, 3-1 with Dolphins).

Tannehill said he spoke with the team’s receivers on Monday in an effort to get on the same page.

More work will continue on the practice field this week leading up to Sunday’s game.

“You want to get it all fixed,” Tannehill said. “You want to go out and play good football, and that’s what I need to do this week. … There’s a lot of areas where I want to be better and am looking forward to being better this week.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

