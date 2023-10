October 4, 2023 – The Titans have promoted tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster.

Also on Wednesday, the Titans signed receiver Mason Kinsey back to the team’s practice squad. Kinsey was waived from the team’s active roster earlier in the week.

Rader played in 14 games, with two starts, for the Titans in 2022. He joins tight ends Chig Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco and Josh Whyle on the active roster.

The Titans return to action on Sunday in Indianapolis vs the Colts.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News