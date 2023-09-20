Titans Promote DL Kyle Peko to 53-Man Roster, While Waiving DL Jayden Peevy

NASHVILLE – The Titans have promoted defensive lineman Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster.

The Titans have waived defensive lineman Jayden Peevy from the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Titans have waived defensive lineman Michael Drumfour from the team’s practice squad.

Peko has played in each of the team’s first two games as a standard gameday elevation.

Peko played 27 snaps in the team’s game against the Chargers on Sunday, along with six snaps on special teams. Peevy played just four defensive snaps against Los Angeles.

The Titans return to action on Sunday in Cleveland vs the Browns.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS