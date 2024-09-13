Titans Promote DL James Lynch to Active Roster

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed defensive lineman James Lynch to the team’s active roster.

Lynch, initially signed to the team’s practice squad, was a gameday elevation for the Titans in Sunday’s opener vs the Bears. He logged seven snaps in the contest.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pounder originally entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. He played in 37 games with three starts during his first three seasons in Minnesota (2020-22), totaling 53 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Also on Wednesday, the Titans added outside linebacker Kyron Johnson to the team’s practice squad.

Johnson, who played in college at Kansas, was a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft. In addition to the Eagles, he’s also spent time with the Steelers. He’s played in 22 career NFL games. As a rookie with the Eagles (2022), he played 16 games and tallied seven special teams stops.

As a three-time captain at Kansas, Johnson totaled 193 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, five passes defensed and three fumble recoveries and17 special teams stops in 57 career games.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

