Titans Promote and Hire New Coaches

The Titans have promoted Luke Stocker to tight ends coach.

It’s one of several moves announced by the team on Monday as Coach Brian Callahan reshapes his staff following his first season.

The Titans have also:

-Hired veteran coach John Fassel as the team’s new special teams coach.

Fassel has been an NFL special teams coordinator since 2008, most recently holding the post with the Dallas Cowboys since 2020. Fassel was a longtime special teams coordinator for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-2019), and he served as the Rams’ head coach for three games in 2016 after the team dismissed former Rams and Titans coach Jeff Fisher. In addition to his time with the Cowboys and Rams, Fassel headed up special teams with the Oakland Raiders from 2008-11.

-Hired Tony Oden as passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach.

Oden recently served as senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach with the Jets, where he coached cornerback Sauce Gardner, among others. Oden initially joined Robert Saleh’s first staff in 2021.

Prior to that he worked with defensive backs with the 49ers (2020), Dolphins (2018-19), Lions (2014-17), Buccaneers (2013), Jaguars (2012), Saints (2006-11) and Texans (2004-05) in the NFL.

Oden, who brings 19 years of NFL coaching experience and an additional eight season in the college coaching ranks, has coached multiple Pro Bowl cornerbacks and safeties during his time in the league, including Gardner (NYJ), Xavien Howard (Miami), Darius Slay (Detroit), Darrelle Revis (Tampa Bay) and Roman Harper (New Orleans).

-Hired Rayna Stewart, a former Houston/Tennessee Oiler player and Titans assistant coach who most recently coached alongside Fassel in Dallas, as a special teams assistant.

Stewart coached at Northwestern University (2007-08) prior to being hired under Titans head coach Jeff Fisher as a defensive quality control coach for the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He remained in the Nashville area to work as a teacher and coach at Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.) and Whites Creek (Tenn.) High School. He then joined Vanderbilt University for four seasons (2015-18), including three years as the director of player development and his final season with the Commodores as a special teams quality control coach.

The following coaches will not return to Callahan’s staff in 2025:

-Colt Anderson, who served as the team’s special teams coordinator in 2024.

-Chris Harris, passing game coordinator/cornerbacks. His contract is up, and he won’t be extended.

-Justin Outten, tight ends coach in 2024. His contract is up, and he won’t be extended.

-Anthony Levine, a special teams assistant in 2024. His contract is up, and he won’t be extended.

Also, Titans defensive assistant Clint McMillan is taking a job with the New England Patriots, so he won’t return.

More additions to the staff are expected.

Stocker just finished his second season in coaching following an 11-year NFL playing career. He initially joined the Titans staff as an intern during the 2023 offseason and then earned a full-time role as offensive assistant. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant tight ends coach.

Stocker, who attended the University of Tennessee, spent part of his professional career with the Titans. He was signed as a free agent during the 2017 campaign and stayed with the club through 2018.

A fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2011 NFL Draft, Stocker spent six-plus seasons with the Buccaneers until joining the Titans. He later appeared in games for the Atlanta Falcons (2019-20) and Minnesota Vikings (2021). In 142 career games, he registered 91 starts and 85 receptions for 705 yards and five touchdowns. He also participated in two postseason games with the Titans following the 2017 campaign.

