Titans Part Ways With Head Coach Mike Vrabel

NASHVILLE – The Titans have parted ways with head coach Mike Vrabel.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach. As I told Coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I’ve made as Controlling Owner. I appreciate Mike’s contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he’s been a strong supporter of the Nashville community. We wish Mike, Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future.

As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions. Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.

I believe the Tennessee Titans can and will be a premier National Football League franchise. It’s what our fans deserve, and there will be hard decisions along the way. My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons, but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision.

I will never shy away from acknowledging that I have unapologetically high expectations for the football team and every aspect of the Titans organization. Our vision is not simply to produce more wins than losses, it is to regularly compete for championships. While this season was disappointing, I see early signs of progress taking shape. Last year we added a promising young quarterback and several other talented players to our roster. With a coaching search, enviable cap space, and top-10 draft position, this offseason is as important as any in our history. I’m excited for the weeks and months ahead. We will meet the moment.”

Vrabel was named head coach of the Titans on January 20, 2018, and he led the team for six seasons.

The Titans went 9-7 in his first two seasons, and advanced to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season. A year later, the Titans finished 11-5, but lost in the first round of the playoffs.

The following year, in 2021, the Titans entered the postseason as the AFC’s No.1 seed, but then lost their home playoff game to the Bengals.

More recently, the team has had its share of struggles.

The Titans lost seven consecutive games to finish the 2022 season, ending the year with a 7-10 mark.

This season, the Titans finished with a 6-11 mark, and in last place in the AFC South. The team went 1-5 against division opponents. The Titans finished 28th in the NFL in total offense in 2023, and 18th in total defense. Earlier in the season, Vrabel replaced special teams coach Craig Aukerman.

Under Vrabel’s guidance, the Titans went 6-18 over the past 24 games dating back to last season.

Vrabel’s final career record with the Titans was 56-48, including regular season and playoffs.

Now, the process will begin to find Vrabel’s replacement.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News