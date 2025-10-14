Titans Name Mike McCoy Interim Head Coach

NASHVILLE – The Titans have named Mike McCoy as interim head coach.

McCoy, hired as senior offensive assistant back in March, is a former head coach with several stints as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He most recently served three seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he helped develop QB Trevor Lawrence.

Earlier today, the Titans announced they’ve parted ways with head coach Brian Callahan.

McCoy is in his 23rd NFL season.

He previously coached with the Carolina Panthers (2000-2008), Denver Broncos (2009-2012 and 2017), San Diego Chargers (2013-2016), and Arizona Cardinals (2018) before joining the Jaguars in 2022.

McCoy, 53, was head coach of the Chargers from 2013-2016.

In McCoy’s four seasons as head coach of the Chargers (2013-16), San Diego’s offense ranked ninth in the league in total offense (365.9 yards per game) and second in third-down percentage (44.6 percent). In addition, McCoy’s group had a top 10 passing attack each season. San Diego qualified for the postseason in McCoy’s first season (2013) and beat the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers finished with his three highest single season completion percentage marks under McCoy while averaging more than 31 TD passes per year. Rivers earned Comeback Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press in 2013 after completing a career-best and NFL-high 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,478 yards with 32 TDs and 11 INTs (105.5 rating).

A college quarterback, McCoy spent his first two years at Long Beach State (1990-91) before spending his last two years at Utah (1993-94). He signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent in 1995 and spent his rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He played in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals (1997) and spent one game on San Francisco’s roster as its third quarterback in 1997. McCoy spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles (1998) before finishing his playing career with the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL in 1999.

The Titans face the New England Patriots on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

